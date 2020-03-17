London Underground could be run on 'Saturday or Sunday service' on weekdays as coronavirus cuts commuter numbers

The tube network could be run on a Saturday or Sunday service during the week. Credit: PA

London's Mayor Sadiq Khan said the tube network could be run on a "Saturday or Sunday service" during the week as the coronavirus outbreak takes hold in the capital. Fewer commuters are using London's transport network, as employees are being encouraged to work from home. Mr Khan told Good Morning Britain: "What we may do over the course of the next few days is go to a Saturday or Sunday service during the week and then maybe even scale that down even more over the course of the next few days and weeks." He added that a "basic public transport service" is needed for frontline workers including medics, firefighters and police officers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Many on social media noted how there were fewer using trains this week as commuters stayed at home. The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said there had been “a drop-off” in commuters using trains by between 18 per cent and 20 per cent. He said train companies would be allowed to cut services to avoid having "ghost trains" on the network. Mr Shapps told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "There’s no point running ghost trains any more than in running ghost planes, but those are conversations which are ongoing."

Train stations - including London Paddington - have been left empty in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: PA

He said he would meet with rail companies this week to discuss the challenges they are facing because of the spread of coronavirus. Mr Shapps indicated rail firms could be freed from their timetable commitments to allow for reduced services. Under franchise agreements, rail providers are required to deliver a minimum level of service in order to keep control of their lines. The cabinet minister added: "We’re working with them all to see what it is we need to sustain them.

A sparsely-filled tube in west London, as commuters are urged to work from home. Credit: PA