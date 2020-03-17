Skywriters might return over Britain

The ban on skywriting – in which planes pen messages in the air using smoke – could be repealed after 60 years under new Government proposals.

The practice involves planes emitting smoke while in the air at between 7,000ft and 14,000ft, with messages visible for around four minutes.

Skywriting and skytyping – where multiple planes are used in formation – were banned in 1960 due to safety concerns, but the Department for Transport has opened a public consultation on repealing the prohibition.