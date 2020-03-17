UK Weather Forecast: Rain in the north today, some bright, mild weather elsewhere.

Today: The far north chilly, bright but showery, while heavier rain returns to much of Scotland and Northern Ireland. Further south, mostly dry, mild, windy with occasional brightness, but patchy rain and drizzle affects western hills and far north of England.

Tonight: Rain sinking southwards, allowing colder, showery weather across the north: some heavy showers, wintry on hills. The south and east of England staying mainly dry and mild.

Wednesday: Showery across Scotland and Northern Ireland, with some heavy showers, hill snow and possible hail and thunder. Rain and drizzle slowly edging southwards but the far southeast bright and mild.