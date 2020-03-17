Wenger, Pochettino and Mourinho band together in FIFA campaign to tackle coronavirus

Leading figures within the world of football have launched an awareness campaign to tackle the spread of coronavirus. Arsene Wenger, Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and others teamed up as part of FIFA's bid to champion the World Health Organization's (WHO) five key tactics which help limit the spread of Covid-19. The five steps include washing your hands, coughing into your elbow, avoiding touching your face, social distancing and staying at home if you feel ill.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says: “We all know the situation with the coronavirus is a serious one, and we need to put health first. "These are the five key tactics to tackle the coronavirus, and I urge you to follow with discipline at all times, these five key tactics.” Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says: “It starts with your hands. Please, wash your hands frequently, if possible, with an alcohol-based hand solution.” Manchester United FC women’s team coach Casey Stoney also lends her voice to the campaign. She says: “With your elbows bent, please cover your nose and mouth if you sneeze or cough. If using tissues, dispose of them immediately.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino concludes is part of the campaign. Credit: FIFA

Droplets spread the coronavirus and by following respiratory hygiene, you protect the people around you from contracting viruses, such as cold, flu and coronavirus. Senegal's national team manager, Aliou Cisse, says: "For your face, avoid touching your eyes, your nose and your mouth. This can prevent the virus from entering your body." Hands touch too many surfaces and can quickly pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your face, from where the virus can move inside your body, making you feel unwell. José Mourinho, the 2010 FIFA World Coach of the Year for men’s football, and current Tottenham Hotspur manager, says: “In terms of social interaction, take a step back. Stay one metre distance minimum from everyone that coughs or sneezes.”

Senegal's national team manager, Aliou Cisse, urges people to avoid touching their face. Credit: FIFA

By maintaining such social distancing, you are helping to avoid breathing in any droplets from someone who sneezes or coughs in close proximity. Jill Ellis, coach of the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup-winning United States teams, urged people to stay at home if they have symptoms of the virus. She said: “If you feel unwell, stay home. In some countries, isolation might be advisable for healthy persons too. Please follow all instructions from your local health authority."

Jill Ellis, coach of the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup-winning United States teams, urged people to stay at home if they have symptoms of the virus. Credit: FIFA

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. FIFA president Gianni Infantino concludes: "So please keep yourselves informed at all times. "Follow these recommendations and support the WHO in their efforts to tackle the coronavirus. Together, we will win this difficult match."