MP William Wragg reveals what it's like to self isolate with coronavirus symptoms
An MP self-isolating over coronavirus has revealed to the ITV News Acting Prime Minister podcast what it's like to be in quarantine with Covid-19 symptoms.
William Wragg, one of several MPs self-isolating over fears of spreading the deadly virus, told podcast host Paul Brand the worst symptom he's experiencing is "night sweats".
He told how the symptoms he's experiencing are "fairly mild" but said he started self-isolating six days ago, in line with advice.
"I developed a cough on Thursday afternoon, together with a slight temperature and those are the tell tale signs apparently.
"As the weekend went on I felt a bit more unwell," he said.
"The worst aspect is the night sweats aren't particularly pleasant."
The MP for Hazel Grove says people will find self-isolation "quite difficult", especially those "who are going to be required to do it for a longer period of time than a week".
"A fortnight will be a struggle in itself I imagine for a lot of people," he said, "but my main concern is for those who may be asked to do it for 12 weeks."
Luckily, Mr Wragg says he's "never been afraid of my own company" and so is coping fine with his shorter period of self isolation by watching "plenty of box sets".
He added: "We have to look at how we do things completely different."
He said technology provides a way to avoid face-to-face contact and pointed out how the Acting Prime Minister podcast was recorded via the internet rather than in a studio.
He commended the government for its measured approach to coronavirus outbreak.
"These are unprecedented times times, and a government and a prime minister will be criticised regardless of what steps they take.
"I think that the approach the government on the whole has taken now is the right approach."
Aside from coronavirus, Mr Wragg was asked all the usual Acting Prime Minister questions and his answers make for some light relief.
