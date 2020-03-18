Coronavirus: Boris Johnson faces calls to do more to help renters and self-employed

Boris Johnson is facing calls to do more to help renters after announcing his £350bn package to support businesses through coronavirus. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson is facing calls to do more to help renters after announcing his £350bn package to support businesses through coronavirus. The prime minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday they would do "whatever it takes" to help the UK economy, as the number of people in the UK thought to have Covid-19 rose to 55,000 and death toll reached 71. However the government has come under fire for not outlining provisions which would help home renters, with the Chancellor saying more details would be outlined on Wednesday. Measures unveiled by Mr Sunak included £330bn of government-backed loans - equivalent to 15 per cent of GDP - and a package of tax cuts and grants worth more than £20bn.

Warning that "never in peacetime" had the UK “faced an economic fight like this one”, he also announced plans for three-month mortgage holidays for homeowners suffering outbreak-related difficulties. The coronavirus package comes after the public was told to avoid all non-essential contact and travel, while the elderly and those with underlying conditions were told they would have to stay home. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urged the Government on Tuesday to go further in its financial assistance by suspending home rental fees and ban evictions of tenants during the coronavirus crisis.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said the government was working on measures to support people in employment and to help renters after announcing a three-month holiday for mortgage payers. He said: "Of course people want us to go further. The Chancellor set out very clearly that we will be coming forward when it comes to employment measures. We will come forward with that as quickly as possible." He added: "We will continue to provide support where it is needed. The Prime Minister has been clear that we will do whatever it takes to protect people's health, to protect people's livelihoods. "We had a significant intervention yesterday. We are ready to do more." The prime minister warned that Covid-19 is so "dangerous" that without drastic action it would "overwhelm the NHS" and that more "extreme measures" may be needed to protect lives in the future. He added that there was only a "few weeks" to make the necessary amount of ventilators needed by the NHS to help patients through coronavirus.

It came after the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance told MPs it is hoped the death toll can be kept to less than 20,000 as he told of the huge amount of strain the health service will be under from Covid-19. In a hearing of the Commons Health Select Committee, Sir Patrick was asked whether the expected death rate was one fatality for every 1,000 cases, which would mean that there are “potentially 55,000 cases” at present. He said: “We’ve tried to get a handle on that in Sage (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) and if you put all the modelling information together, that’s a reasonable ballpark way of looking at it. “It’s not more accurate than that.”

