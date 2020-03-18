Premier League bosses to meet via video link to discuss coronavirus crisis

Bosses from all Premier League clubs will meet on Thursday via video technology to discuss the crisis that confronts them.

They will work through any number of contingencies, with the main aim of getting this current season completed.

Their task has been eased by UEFA cancelling this summer’s European Championships and freeing up the football calendar.

In reality though, none of them know whether this extra month is going to make a difference or not.

As it stands football has been postponed until April 3 but it is fanciful to think the Premier League can start again then.

All predictions are that the full force of the fast approaching Covid-19 tsunami will not have hit by then, let alone the devastating aftermath it will leave in its wake.

Understandably and correctly football now is not a priority and will be even less so in the weeks ahead but like any big business they have to make plans and they have to consider options.

So what could they be?

Well, pretty much everything is on the table for discussion; from voiding the season, to finishing it right now, to playing with two extra promoted teams in the Premier League next season, to squeezing in as many games per week as possible once the Government gives the green light, to playing behind closed doors or even at neutral grounds.

Nothing at this stage has been ruled out.