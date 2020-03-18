Britons urged to return as Spain announces countrywide hotel closure amid coronavirus pandemic

Hotels across Spain will close in less than a week as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

Britons in Spain have been urged by the Foreign Office to return before March 24 when all hotels close.

In a statement, it said: "The Spanish government have confirmed that all hotels will close in Spain from Tuesday 24 March.

"We therefore advise British travellers in Spain to contact their tour operator or airline as soon as possible, to arrange their return journey home before this date."