Coronavirus military support force on stand-by to assist in Covid-19 crisis

A coronavirus support force of up to 20,000 military personnel is on stand-by to assist during the Covid-19 crisis, the Defence Secretary has said.

There are currently 10,000 troops - a number that could double to 20,000 if needed - ready to provide support to the NHS, including tank drivers being used to transport vital oxygen supplies.

The Aldershot-based support force will ensure the military are able to assist in situations such as hotels near hospitals being needed for emergency beds.

They will if also be ready to back up police, prison and border forces during the Covid-19 outbreak.