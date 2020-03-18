Coronavirus: Schools in Wales closing by Friday and 'likely' Scottish schools will shut

Welsh schools will shut from Friday and it's likely Scottish schools will follow. Credit: PA

Schools in Wales will close by Friday and schools and nurseries in Scotland will "likely" close by the end of the week amid the coronavirus outbreak. Education minister Kirsty Williams said schools in Wales will close by March 20 at the latest. While Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon said schools will "likely" close by the end of the week and parents should assume they will remain closed until the summer holidays. “People should not assume they will reopen after the Easter break," Ms Sturgeon added.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Ms Sturgeon said: "I want to be as open and transparent as possible. "My view is that it is now inevitable that we will close schools and nurseries. "My planning assumption now is schools will close to pupils at the end of this week and I wanted today to give parents notice of that now." She said that schools have lost too many staff to continue as normal and that the government is still working out the finer detail of "what this will all mean".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Pressure will now be on England to follow suit to stop the spread of the disease further. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a decision on school closure was "imminent' during PMQs on Wednesday. "The house should expect further decisions to be made imminently on schools and how to make sure we square the circle, both of making sure we stop the spread of the disease but also making sure we relieve as much as we can, pressure on our NHS," Mr Johnson added.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.