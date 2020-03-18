Filming suspended on EastEnders, Coronation Street changes schedule due to coronavirus

Filming on the BBC staple EastEnders has been suspended in the wake of government advice on the coronavirus outbreak.

The broadcaster said filming on all BBC Studios continuing dramas - including Casualty, Doctors, River City and Holby City - will be temporarily halted.

Only two episodes of EastEnders - which is filmed months in advance - will be aired a week.

The BBC said it made the decision following government advice.

"Filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice," it said.

“We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible.”