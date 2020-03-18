Glastonbury Festival's 50th anniversary edition postponed to 2021 over coronavirus outbreak

Glastonbury festival has been postponed until 2021 amid the coronavirus outbreak, organisers have said.

The music festival, due to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, is among a long list of high-profile events pushed back or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael and Emily Eavis, the event's organisers, confirmed tickets for this year would roll over into 2021.

A post on Twitter announced the news, saying: "We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily."

A statement said: "We are no longer able to spend the next three months with thousands of crew on the farm, helping us with the enormous job of building the infrastructure and attractions needed to welcome more than 200,000 people to a temporary city in the fields."