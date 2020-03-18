Government proposes to end ‘repeated re-investigations’ over NI’s troubled past

The Government has pledged to “end the cycle of re-investigations” in a set of proposals to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past. Once cases have been considered, there will be a legal bar on any future investigation occurring, under the new proposals. Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said ending repeated re-investigations, where there is no new compelling evidence, will deliver on his Government’s promise to protect former soldiers from “vexatious claims”.

Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney Credit: Niall Carson/PA

The suite of proposals come after the Government promised to deliver a way forward on legacy matters within 100 days of the New Decade New Approach deal. They include a pledge to ensure that Northern Ireland veterans receive equal treatment to their counterparts who served overseas. The proposals also include a “new independent body” to provide information to families and “swift examinations” of all unresolved deaths from the Troubles. Only cases where there is “new compelling evidence and a realistic prospect of a prosecution” will be investigated in the proposals.

