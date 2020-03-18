Princess Beatrice cancels Buckingham Palace wedding reception amid coronavirus outbreak

Princess Beatrice and her fiance Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are due to marry on 29 May. Credit: PA

Princess Beatrice has been forced to review her wedding plans and cancel planned reception in Buckingham Palace gardens as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Queen's granddaughter is preparing to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 29 May, but the couple are "reviewing their arrangements" following the latest government advice. A ceremony for 150 guests had been planned to take place in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London, but the couple are now considering a smaller occasion "amongst a small group of family and friends".

A statement from the Palace said the couple are "particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people". The Queen has already cancelled upcoming royal visits as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. While Prince Charles and Camilla were forced to postpone their Royal Tour to three countries. The monarch is moving to Windsor Castle as she socially distances herself during the pandemic - she will be based at the Berkshire residence with a reduced number of staff and will be following appropriate advice. The statement continued that the Duke of York's eldest daughter and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are "equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances".

The Queen held private audiences at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. Credit: PA

It added: "The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends." Millionaire property tycoon Mr Mapelli Mozzi has dual British and Italian citizenship. Italy - the worst-hit European country - is in lockdown.