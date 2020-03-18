Rough sleepers must be treated as vulnerable group, warn charities

Leading homelessness charities have written to the Prime Minister calling for those sleeping rough to be recognised as a vulnerable group as the coronavirus outbreak takes hold. Homeless people should have rapid access to testing and be provided with hotel-style self-contained accommodation with a private bathroom so they can safely isolate themselves, the charities said. They have also called on Boris Johnson for an assurance that frontline workers in homelessness organisations are recognised as an emergency service, as part of the overall response to Covid-19. The letter was signed by members of 10 organisations including Crisis, St Mungo’s and Centrepoint. They say homeless people should be given the means to at the very least follow the same social distancing advice as the over-70s, people with certain conditions and pregnant women.

Because of their pre-existing vulnerabilities, they should be treated the same as people who, in the coming days, will be asked to ensure they are “largely shielded from social contact” for around 12 weeks, or possibly longer. But the organisations said Government measures for hostels and day centres “fail to provide the much more comprehensive plan and wide-ranging action needed to ensure that everyone facing homelessness is provided with self-contained accommodation, to ensure that they can self-isolate, and that people experiencing financial hardship are not left facing homelessness as a result of the impact of Covid-19″. They want outreach teams to test people on the streets, in shelter accommodation and hostels for coronavirus, and for people without the virus to be immediately triaged so they can be “supported safely and kept out of communal air space”. The letter reads: “People experiencing homelessness, particularly those who are rough sleeping, are especially vulnerable in this outbreak. “They are three times more likely to experience a chronic health condition including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). “It is therefore vital that they are recognised as a vulnerable group for the purposes of Government planning.”

Current estimates suggest around 5,000 people sleep rough, and 40,000 people use shelters or hostels, in Great Britain on any given night. Matthew Downie, director of policy and external affairs at Crisis, said “even the Government’s basic advice on self-isolation cannot be followed” by rough sleepers on the streets or in communal shelters. Anyone who tests positive should be taken to hospital, he said. He told the PA news agency: “If you bear in mind the severity of mental health issues, other health issues, this is a population of people where the average age of death is 45 and people die regularly from respiratory problems. “What we are calling for is extraordinary measures to make sure people don’t die of coronavirus simply because they are homeless, and we are going to see that unless there is a re-categorisation of people who are homeless as vulnerable, and therefore the state organises itself to find those people, do health checks, give emergency medical provision to people or housing.”

