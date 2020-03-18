Virtual competition opens for runners who missed out on races after coronavirus hits events

Many events, including the London Marathon, have been cancelled due to the coronavirus. Credit: PA

Runners who missed out on a race because of coronavirus are being offered the chance to compete virtually. Events all over the world have been scrapped or postponed, including the London Marathon – which has been put back to October from April. Now online service Find A Race is aiming to make sure runners’ training does not go to waste with the introduction of Plan B, a virtual race for people to take part in wherever they are.

Runners will raise money for the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Credit: PA

The event is being organised by Rob Farrow, 41, who had himself been due to take part in the Madrid Marathon in April. He said: “Having a goal is a real big driver for people. "I guess it’s one of the reasons why just signing up for something like gym membership isn’t something that necessarily lasts. “Having a goal like a race day to aim for and a medal to earn is something that really does motivate people.”

