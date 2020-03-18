Supermarkets place buying limits on items and introduce extra hours for elderly and vulnerable amid virus stockpiling

As the UK government announces more stringent measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, shoppers have begun stockpiling goods and leaving shelves empty in shops across the country.

Supermarket chains have begun introducing measures to help ease the strain on supplies, workers, and the people most at risk of coronavirus - those over 70, people with disabilities and people with a pre-existing medical condition.

They have insisted their stocks are stable, and last week issued a joint statement asking shoppers to shop "responsibly" and to stop panic-buying goods.

Here's a list of some of measures the major UK supermarket chains are taking.