Satellite images capture impact of coronavirus from Space
Satellite images have captured landmarks, recreation locations and airports deserted amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
As governments have urged their citizens to stay home, many popular locations have been pictured significantly quieter than in weeks goneby.
In the UK, Boris Johnson announced emergency legislation will be brought in to allow police and immigration officials to detain those they believe are a threat to public health.
The measures come alongside a raft of other steps, including extra employment protections for those who volunteer at hospitals.
Among the locations are New York City's famous Statue of Liberty. The location, which is normally busy with tourists, is significantly quieter in satelitte images taken this week.
Back in the UK, emergency government legislation will see recently retired NHS and adult social staff will be enabled to return to work without any loss of pension rights.
Across the world, governments have raced to prevent the further spread of the disease. Portugal has recorded its first death from the virus. Authorities there have placed the country on the highest level of alert.
Italy is the hardest-hit European nation so far with more than 1,800 deaths.
The country is in lockdown and the Italian authorities have advised against travel for tourism purposes and said tourists already on holiday in Italy should limit their movements to those necessary to return to the place where they live.
Pictured is Milan's Duomo, normally packed with sightseers, it is now deserted.
As fewer people travel, car hire companies are seeing fewer of their cars being rented out.
At Phoenix Airport in Arizona, a parking lot is pictured much busier than usual. Here, where hire cars are stored, fewer people renting them out means they remain in storage.
