Satellite images capture impact of coronavirus from Space

Satellite images have captured landmarks, recreation locations and airports deserted amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

As governments have urged their citizens to stay home, many popular locations have been pictured significantly quieter than in weeks goneby.

In the UK, Boris Johnson announced emergency legislation will be brought in to allow police and immigration officials to detain those they believe are a threat to public health.

The measures come alongside a raft of other steps, including extra employment protections for those who volunteer at hospitals.

Among the locations are New York City's famous Statue of Liberty. The location, which is normally busy with tourists, is significantly quieter in satelitte images taken this week.