What schools closures mean for parents and their children

Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Dan Hewitt

From the end of the week, school across the UK are to close in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Boris Johnson confirmed schools will be shut as of Friday, although exceptions will be made for vulnerable children and those of key workers. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told MPs in the House of Commons that schools in England would be closed until further notice for all pupils, except the children of key workers and the most vulnerable. It came after Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland announced similar measures on Wednesday. The decision was welcomed by teachers' unions who have called for schools to be closed amid staff shortages - with some reported having a third of staff off sick, or self-isolating because of Covid-19. But how will this affect parents and their children? Here’s what we know so far:

When will schools close and for how long?

What do the closures mean for children? Credit: PA

Schools across the UK will be closed from the end of the week. However, children of key workers, such as NHS staff and delivery drivers, will still be able to go into school so that their parents can continue to work. No end date for the closures have yet been given, schools have been shut "indefinitely".

What will happen with exams?

Exams are off. Credit: PA

Mr Williamson confirmed that assessments and examinations will not take place in the current academic year. He said: "I can confirm that we will not go ahead with assessments or exams and that we will not be publishing performance tables for this academic year. "We will work with the sector and Ofqual to ensure that children get the qualifications that they need.” Mr Johnson said the Government would ensure that "in time" pupils due to sit exams this summer so that they an get the qualifications they need. "I don't want to go into detail about when and how those qualifications will be administered, but it will be done fairly and in order to protect their interests." He did not explain how this will happen – whether predicted grades will be used, if exams will be sat at a later date, or if an alternative will be offered.

What will happen to free school meals?

Free schools meals will not be lost, ministers have said. Credit: PA

The message across the board seems to be a commitment to providing a suitable alternative to those who are eligible for free school meals. Mr Williamson said the Government will put in place a national voucher system for eligible children. The Education Secretary said: "We will give schools the flexibility to provide meals or vouchers to children who are eligible for free school meals. "Some schools are already doing this and we will make sure those costs are reimbursed. "As soon as possible, we will put in place a national voucher system for every child who is eligible for free school meals."

ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner explains the implications of the closures

He added: "I know that all of this is not going to be easy. "I am asking nurseries, schools and colleges to be at the forefront of our national response to this crisis.” In Wales, education minister Kirsty Williams said the government there is looking into how children who receive free school meals can still be supported, and said parents should speak with their usual childcare providers for care over the extended break. She said the Welsh government promises "emergency provisions" to cover free meals while a more “detailed response” is planned. The Scottish Government likewise said it will work to support vulnerable pupils and those receiving free meals.

And what about childcare?

Boris Johnson warns against leaving children with their grandparents. Credit: PA

Schools in England will not close from Friday for children of key workers and the most vulnerable, Mr Williamson said. Mr Williamson told MPs: "I want to provide parents, students and staff with the certainty they need. "After schools shut their gates on Friday afternoon they will remain closed until further notice. "This will be for all children except to those of key workers and where children who are most vulnerable." He said he wanted schools to be open for these children during the Easter holidays too. There were no more details given around this. Boris Johnson advised against leaving children with grandparents, in case older people become infected. Ms Sturgeon said key workers including doctors, nurses and emergency service workers who have children will be supported. First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster said she was exploring how schools there can continue to be a base for the education of children whose parents are health service staff or key workers like the emergency services. "Educating our children cannot cease and remote learning and home packs for self-study are already being explored over the period ahead." In Wales, Ms Williams said parents should speak with their usual childcare providers for care over the extended break. She said childcare settings will remain open until the chief medical officer and Public Health Wales advise they should close.

Will nurseries be closed?

Nurseries will be closed too. Credit: PA

Yes - and it has been described as "absolutely devastating news" that will see early years providers forced to shut down. The chief executive of National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA) has demanded the Government support the nursery sector in the same way other businesses are being supported. Chief executive Purnima Tanuku said: "This is absolutely devastating news. I have just expressed my total shock and disappointment to the minister, who had previously assured us they would keep nurseries open as long as possible. "How can the private nursery sector remain sustainable in the face of mass closures and expensive overheads? "We must have reassurance from government that as well as continuing to pay the early years entitlement funding, they will support the sector in the same way they have promised for other sectors badly affected by this catastrophe. "Nurseries will lose income from parents but will still have staff to pay and rental or mortgage costs." Chancellor Rishi Sunak said on Twitter that nurseries will be eligible for a business rates holiday from April 1, which was welcomed by the NDNA.