The changes the UK's supermarkets are making as demand rises amid coronavirus outbreak
Britain’s biggest retailers are making more changes in response to high demand amid customer concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
From today, Sainsbury’s is limiting shoppers to three of any grocery product.
That’s reduced to two for the most in demand items such as toilet roll, soap and UHT milk.
From tomorrow, the first hour of trading in all Sainsbury’s is reserved for elderly and vulnerable shoppers. Iceland is already running a similar scheme.
Asda has now joined Tesco in closing 24-hour stores early each night for restocking and cleaning.
Morrisons today reported “considerable” amounts of stockpiling and asked customers to buy only what they need.
Other changes are coming. Stores are expanding “click and collect” services as a way to utilise online ordering but without the need for home deliveries.
These will run alongside existing delivery options, which have come under increasing pressure.
Some supermarkets can’t now offer delivery slots until next month.
Many supermarkets are closing departments seen as less crucial such as meat, fish and pizza counters.
This allows staff to concentrate on getting more groceries onto shelves.
All stores insist there is enough food in the supply chain but these highly unusual buying patterns have left some shelves empty.