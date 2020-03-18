The changes the UK's supermarkets are making as demand rises amid coronavirus outbreak

Britain’s biggest retailers are making more changes in response to high demand amid customer concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

From today, Sainsbury’s is limiting shoppers to three of any grocery product.

That’s reduced to two for the most in demand items such as toilet roll, soap and UHT milk.

From tomorrow, the first hour of trading in all Sainsbury’s is reserved for elderly and vulnerable shoppers. Iceland is already running a similar scheme.

Asda has now joined Tesco in closing 24-hour stores early each night for restocking and cleaning.

Morrisons today reported “considerable” amounts of stockpiling and asked customers to buy only what they need.