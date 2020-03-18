Welsh Government plans to ban single-use plastics

Plastic straws, cutlery and polystyrene food and drink containers look set to be banned in Wales under proposals from the Welsh Government.

It said the ban would be part of wider measures to make Wales the world’s top recycling nation.

The plastics affected include straws, stirrers, cotton buds, balloon sticks, plates and cutlery, food and drinks containers made of expanded polystyrene and products made from oxo-degradable plastic, such as certain types of carrier bags.

Hannah Blythyn, Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government, said a consultation on the proposals will take place in the coming months with restrictions due to come into force next year.