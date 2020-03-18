Coronavirus cases surpass 200,000 worldwide

A patient in a biocontainment unit is carried on a stretcher from an ambulance arrived at the Columbus Covid 2 Hospital in Rome. Credit: AP

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has passed 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. The Johns Hopkins Centre for Systems Science and Engineering’s online tally showed 201,436 cases, with 8,006 deaths, and 82,032 patients listed as recovered. The World Health Organisation (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries are facing "escalating epidemics and are feeling overwhelmed" as the virus spreads worldwide. He warned communities to be "prepared" if they are yet to be infected and repeated the message for countries to "isolate, test, treat and trace", so Covid-19 can be suppressed and controlled. "If they don’t, transmission chains can continue at a low level, then resurge once physical distancing measures are lifted," Dr Ghebreyesus said. "WHO continues to recommend that isolating, testing and treating every suspected case, and tracing every contact, must be the backbone of the response in every country. "This is the best hope of preventing widespread community transmission."

It comes as EU leaders have agreed to implement a travel ban that prevents most foreigners entering any of the 27 nations for 30 days in a bid to quash the spread of coronavirus. EU leaders agreed on Tuesday to shut down the bloc's external borders immediately for tourism or non-essential business. Here are the latest developments from countries around the world amid the coronavirus outbreak:

After China, Italy is the worst-affected country in the world. Credit: AP

Italy In Italy, the hardest hit nation after China, infections jumped to 27,980 on Tuesday. Figures confirmed 345 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,503 - Italy accounting for a third of the global death toll.

Spain The fourth-most infected country, Spain, has seen coronavirus cases soar by 2,538 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 13,716. The country has also had 588 deaths due to Covid-19, 67 more than on Tuesday.

Medical staff check papers at an emergency tent set up outside a hospital in northern Italy. Credit: AP

France France went into lockdown, with very strict restrictions on movement in place, as of midday on Tuesday, March 17. Citizens who need to be out and about are required to carry a printed pass giving the reason. There has been nothing like this in France since the wartime occupation, Europe Editor James Mates reports. These measures will stay in place for at least 15 days, with President Macron declaring that "we are at war".

Traffic jams have been forming at the crossing points of European borders. Credit: AP

Iran Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has defended his government's response to the outbreak in the face of of widespread criticism officials might have covered up the total number of cases. Iran has been the hardest hit country in the region as another 147 have died, pushing the death toll to 1,135 - the biggest 24-hour rise yet. Iran makes up roughly 90% of the over 18,000 confirmed cases in the Middle East. Its leadership announced Tuesday that "millions" could die if people keep travelling and ignore health guidance.

Police officers wearing protective masks check papers at a control point at the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris. Credit: AP

Canada US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to close the US-Canada border to all non-essential travel in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

United States President Donald Trump confirmed that the federal government will be deploying a US Navy ship to New York City to help with hospital capacity. Trump said another ship will be sent to a location on the West Coast. "They are being prepared right now. "They're massive ships. "They are the big, white ships with the Red Cross on the sides," the President said. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the USS Mercy and Comfort Navy hospital ships are being prepared to deploy. The administration is also considering a plan to immediately return to Mexico all people who cross America's southern border illegally, according to two sources. The coronavirus is now present in every US state after West Virginia reported an infection.

New York is closing its bars and restaurants in response to the virus threat. Credit: AP

Meanwhile Hawaii's governor is encouraging travellers to postpone their island holidays for at least the next 30 days. The governor is directing bars and clubs to close and for restaurants to focus on takeaways, delivery and drive-through services. He called for gatherings to be limited to a maximum of 10 people.

South Korea The mayor of the South Korean city worst-hit by the coronavirus says 87 new cases have been discovered from local nursing hospitals, raising concerns about a possible spike in infections. Daegu mayor Kwon Young-jin said 74 of the cases came from a single hospital and 57 patients who were infected would be transferred to other facilities for treatment. South Korea has confirmed at least 8,413 coronavirus cases, including 84 deaths.

Russia Authorities are closing all of the country's schools for three weeks starting next Monday. Russian education officials said it would be an extended spring break, with the opportunity to continue studies remotely. Russia has so far reported 114 confirmed cases of the new virus.