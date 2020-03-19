Chancellor set to unveil fresh emergency package to help workers through coronavirus outbreak

Rishi Sunak has been under pressure from Labour, unions and even senior Tory MPs. Credit: PA

The Chancellor is to unveil an emergency package aimed at protecting workers' jobs and wages as they face hardship amid the coronavirus pandemic. Rishi Sunak has been under pressure from Labour, unions and even senior Tory MPs to do more to help workers and the stalling economy survive in the current climate. The new Chancellor will reveal fresh measures on Friday at the Government's daily Covid-19 press conference in Downing Street - where he is expected to be joined by Boris Johnson.

The pair addressed the daily coronavirus update on Tuesday. Credit: PA

The Prime Minister said he expects the UK can "turn the tide" in the fight against the pandemic within 12 weeks, but urged the public to follow social distancing advice and for businesses to "stand by your employees". Health Secretary Matt Hancock later admitted he could not live on statutory sick pay, but suggested an improvement could come with fresh measures to tackle the coronavirus crisis. The Cabinet minister bluntly dismissed the prospect with a "no" when he was asked on BBC's Question Time if he could get by on the sum of £94.25 per week. But Mr Hancock suggested more on the subject could come in the Chancellor's latest emergency package, which will follow another emergency interest rate cut delivered by the Bank of England on Thursday.

The UK now has a total of 144 deaths in coronavirus patients. Credit: PA Graphics

Mr Sunak’s £350 billion support package two days earlier was focused on businesses, with little help for staff facing the prospect of being laid off and unable to pay the bills. The fresh measures could also aid in the fight to stem the spread of the disease itself, with fears workers may not self-isolate with Covid-19 symptoms over fears of a financial blow.

Nearly £150 billion was wiped off London's top index earlier in the outbreak. Credit: PA