Coronavirus death toll in Italy hits 3,405 and surpasses that of China

The big news in Europe on Thursday evening is that Italy has overtaken China as the country to have suffered the most deaths from coronavirus.

Not unexpected, given the trajectory of the last few days, but dramatic confirmation that the epicentre of this outbreak is now the European continent.

Italy

The latest figures show that more than 400 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total dead now to 3,405.

That is another 427 dead, slightly fewer than Wednesday but still a terrible toll.

Some 3,130 people have died in China since the crisis began.