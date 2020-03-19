Coronavirus death toll in Italy hits 3,405 and surpasses that of China
The big news in Europe on Thursday evening is that Italy has overtaken China as the country to have suffered the most deaths from coronavirus.
Not unexpected, given the trajectory of the last few days, but dramatic confirmation that the epicentre of this outbreak is now the European continent.
Italy
The latest figures show that more than 400 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total dead now to 3,405.
That is another 427 dead, slightly fewer than Wednesday but still a terrible toll.
Some 3,130 people have died in China since the crisis began.
Most worrying to Italian policy makers will be that the number of new cases has again risen sharply - 5,322 since Wednesday.
That is the figure that they would hope, after 10 days of total lockdown, would be beginning to fall.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned on Thursday the restrictions could last a lot longer than the current April 3 end date, and may have to become even stricter.
EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier announced on Twitter he has tested positive for Covid-19, quickly followed by Prince Albert of Monaco who become the first head of state or government to fall victim.
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is to be tested after having been in contact with Mr Barnier.
Spain
Spain has seen another big rise, despite the lockdown there.
There have been 3,431 more cases in the country in the last 24 hours, with deaths now up to 803.
Madrid and Catalonia are the worst affected regions.
Cyprus
Cyprus is banning all passenger flights.
Only cargo traffic will move by air after 1am on Saturday.
It has also closed the border between the north and south of the island.
Romania
Romania is telling its vast ex-pat population not to come home for Easter, for fear they will bring the virus back with them.
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know:
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast Coronavirus: What You Need To Know
- Your work, travel, and childcare rights
- How to protect yourself against the virus
- The most Googled questions - answered
- How to self isolate
- The new sick pay rules