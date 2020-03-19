British nurse describes how coronavirus patients in Italy treated as 'numbers' as death toll passes that of China

Connor McAinsh works in an ICU in Gavazzeni Hospital in Bergamo. Credit: ITV News/ AP

Coronavirus patients in Italy are treated as "numbers", a British nurse has told ITV News, as hospitals struggle to deal with the huge increase in cases. Connor McAinsh, who works at the Gavazzeni Hospital in Bergamo, in one of the worst affected regions in Italy, said the intensive care unit where he works has seen "an endless stream of people coming in" being treated for coronavirus. Some 3,405 people in Italy have died from Covid-19, meaning deaths there have surpassed those in China.

Speaking after finishing a night shift, Mr McAinsh told ITV News: "I think the whole dynamic has changed because we went from taking care of individual patients with their own problems, to having an endless amount of people with the same problem and not enough time or material to deal with everybody. "And the rate of deaths going up so high, as soon as there was a death or that we could transfer a patient from our hospital to one of the first hospitals that was taking people with infectious diseases because they had wards for that, immediately we would take in new patients.

Connor McAinsh said coronavirus patients are receiving less personal care and are turning into 'numbers'

"It’s just an endless stream of people coming in and as soon as we have a bed, we have a new patient coming in who needs critical care. "So it’s much less personal, there’s less of a one to one relationship with our patients now, they’ve just become, you know, numbers." The hospital where Mr McAinsh works has been converted into a place where only coronavirus patients are treated. All non-related illnesses have been moved to other hospitals or discharged to free up as many beds as possible. Reports from inside Italy's hospitals describe corridors overflowing with coronavirus patients and hospital staff working 14-hour days in a bid to get a grip on the crisis. Despite their best efforts, the number of patients dying from the disease has left cemeteries unable to cope. "They’ve had to build a tent outside the hospital and yeah, there are burials about every 30 minutes in the cemetery of Bergamo," he said.

Mr McAinsh describes the grim scenes in Italy's hospitals as they struggle to deal with coronavirus