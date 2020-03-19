Emergency coronavirus legislation to be published ahead of UK school closures

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will table the Emergency Coronavirus Bill. Credit: PA

Emergency legislation to tackle the coronavirus outbreak will be published in Parliament after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the closure of schools and cancellation of exams. UK schools will close to all pupils except vulnerable children and those of key workers in a bid to halt the disease’s spread. Schools in England, Wales and Scotland will close from Friday and Northern Ireland schools will close from Monday. GCSEs and A-levels in both England and Wales will be cancelled – although the Prime Minister said there are plans for students to receive qualifications. A decision on whether exams will sit in Scotland has not yet been taken and in Northern Ireland it is expected pupils will not sit summer exams.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told ITV News: "This is a decision no education secretary would want to make in terms of closing schools and scrapping all the exams. "But it was something we had to do following the scientific and medical advice as by doing this, it is another weapon in our battle in terms of stopping the spread of coronavirus." He added that schools will only reopen "when the scientific and medical advice says having schools open is not going to have any effect on spreading the pandemic". "We've got to be realistic that this is something that is going to be just for a few weeks. That's why we had to make a decision to scrap the exam process," Mr Williamson said. "While we'd like to see schools opening at the earliest possible opportunity, we equally have to be realistic that this may well take us to the summer term."

Universities have called for clarity on the implications of cancelling exams with Alistair Jarvis, chief executive of Universities UK, saying: “Students should not lose out on the opportunity to go on to university this year because of the challenges posed by the pandemic. “We are committed to working closely with the government, UCAS, examination regulators and school leaders on the practical implications of this and hope there will be clarity on this for students, parents, teachers and university admissions staff as soon as possible.” Health Secretary Matt Hancock will table the Emergency Coronavirus Bill setting out measures aimed at slowing the spread and supporting the NHS and workers in the Commons on Thursday.

The legislation will be presented as the Army prepares to help out in the crisis and Londoners faced the prospect of greater restrictions, with the capital suffering a faster spread of Covid-19. Mr Johnson did not rule out stricter controls being imposed in London ahead of the rest of the nation, with fears of a lockdown being imposed like in other nations. Transport for London (TfL) announced up to 40 Tube stations would be closed on Thursday and a reduced service would run on the rails from Friday. London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned Londoners they should not be travelling unless they “really, really have to”, but insisted the network must remain open to aid frontline health workers. So far, 104 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK and tens of thousands of people are thought to be infected. Analysis from Edge Health suggested the NHS will face substantial pressures on critical care beds as the outbreak continues.

According to their modelling, there will be a shortfall of 2,900 beds in the Midlands at “peak Covid-19 ventilator demand”, while the south west has the fewest critical care beds and will need a 600% increase, or 1,900, to meet demand. Meanwhile, the number of troops in a heightened state of readiness will be doubled to 20,000 while Reserves were to be placed on standby to support public services in a new “Covid support force”. The Ministry of Defence was also planning to put 150 military personnel into training to drive oxygen tankers around the country to support the NHS. A number of supermarkets are continuing to limit the number of products customers can buy in stores as they try to battle the huge demand from the Covid-19 outbreak. Panicked shoppers spent an extra £57.3 million on items for “stockpiling” including medicines, handwash and canned food in the first week of March compared to the previous week as pandemic panic set in, reported The Grocer citing data from Nielsen Scantrack.

