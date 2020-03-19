'No prospect' of London lockdown says No.10 ahead of Khan and Johnson talks

There is "no prospect" of London being locked down in the battle against coronavirus, Downing Street has said, closing down rumours that transport in and out of the capital was about to be restricted.

There had been several reports that the government was planning to close down transport links within London and it seemed the inevitable next step when 40 tube stations were closed on Thursday morning owing to lack of demand.

But ahead of a meeting between the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and the prime minister, Boris Johnson's official spokesman insisted there were no such plans.

He dismissed suggestions of a travel ban, telling reporters: "There are no plans to close down the transport network in London and there is zero prospect of any restrictions being placed on travelling in and out of London."

Mayor Khan, who earlier took the decision to close dozens of tube stations, said despite the UK being "clearly still in the early phase of this crisis", the capital is "at a more advanced stage".