- ITV Report
'No prospect' of London lockdown says No.10 ahead of Khan and Johnson talks
There is "no prospect" of London being locked down in the battle against coronavirus, Downing Street has said, closing down rumours that transport in and out of the capital was about to be restricted.
There had been several reports that the government was planning to close down transport links within London and it seemed the inevitable next step when 40 tube stations were closed on Thursday morning owing to lack of demand.
But ahead of a meeting between the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and the prime minister, Boris Johnson's official spokesman insisted there were no such plans.
He dismissed suggestions of a travel ban, telling reporters: "There are no plans to close down the transport network in London and there is zero prospect of any restrictions being placed on travelling in and out of London."
Mayor Khan, who earlier took the decision to close dozens of tube stations, said despite the UK being "clearly still in the early phase of this crisis", the capital is "at a more advanced stage".
He told the London Assembly the fast-developing situation means "further measures will need to be introduced at the point at which they will have the biggest effect".
"I can assure Londoners that this is under constant review by the experts," he added.
And he warned people "should not be travelling, by any means, unless they really, really have to".
"Londoners should be avoiding social interaction unless absolutely necessary, and that means they should be avoiding using the transport network unless absolutely necessary."
Mr Khan also suggested transport in the capital could be scaled back even further.
Aside from station closures, the Waterloo and City line and Night Tube services will not run from Friday, but restrictions could go much further.
The Mayor said: "I want to be clear now that the frequency of services is likely to continue to reduce, potentially very significantly, over the days and weeks ahead.
"We will do this in a way that makes sure essential workers can still get around and we will not reduce service levels so that the remaining trains and buses are crowded."