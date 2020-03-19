UK coronavirus death toll rises to 137

It comes as the number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland doubled. Credit: PA

The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK has risen to 137. On Thursday, a further 29 deaths were reported in England. Around four in 10 coronavirus-related deaths in the UK so far have been in London, it comes as Mayor Sadiq Khan said the capital is "at a more advanced stage" of the Covid-19 outbreak compared to elsewhere in the UK. According to calculations by the PA news agency, some 56 of the total 137 coronavirus deaths have been recorded by hospitals or NHS trusts based in London.

Areas with the highest number of deaths from the virus are the West Midlands - where 27 people have died - and south-east England, where 20 deaths have been reported. Elsewhere, all other areas are in single figures. In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the number of virus-related deaths had doubled from three to six. While Northern Ireland reported the first patient to have died after testing positive for coronavirus. According to the Department of Health, the patient was elderly and had an underlying medical condition. Thursday's increase in the number of virus-related deaths from 104 to 137 is a jump of 33 on the equivalent figure the day before.

Two people have died in Wales. On Thursday, Public Health Wales confirmed a further 24 people had tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 170. As of Wednesday, at least 2,626 people in the UK have contracted the virus. It comes as the Government introduces increasingly strict measures to limit the coronavirus outbreak. At a daily presser on the Covid-19 crisis, Boris Johnson said the UK could "turn the tide" of the outbreak in the next 12 week if people take the precautionary steps the Government has outlined. Among these, UK schools will close to all pupils except vulnerable children and those of key workers. Schools in England, Wales and Scotland will close from Friday and Northern Ireland schools will close from Monday.