Queen moves to Windsor early because of coronavirus outbreak and is joined by Prince Philip

The Duke of Edinburgh has been moved to Windsor Castle where he will spend Easter with The Queen. She also left Buckingham Palace on Thursday for Windsor, a week earlier than planned because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Queen always moves court to Windsor for the Easter period. This year however, the royal diary has been changed as Buckingham Palace adapts the Sovereign's plans in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The Queen and Prince Philip have been married for more than 70 years. Credit: PA

Prince Philip, who is 98-years-old, spends most of his time at a cottage called Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. A royal source said his move to Windsor on Thursday was "planned" but would not comment any further. ITV News understands he was flown by helicopter from Norfolk to Windsor. At 92-years-old the Queen, along with her husband, are in the highest risk group for coronavirus. It is why her aides also cancelled the traditional Maundy Service on 9 April.

The Queen has also rearranged face-to-face meetings with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: PA