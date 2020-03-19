Queen moves to Windsor early because of coronavirus outbreak and is joined by Prince Philip
The Duke of Edinburgh has been moved to Windsor Castle where he will spend Easter with The Queen.
She also left Buckingham Palace on Thursday for Windsor, a week earlier than planned because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Queen always moves court to Windsor for the Easter period.
This year however, the royal diary has been changed as Buckingham Palace adapts the Sovereign's plans in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic.
Prince Philip, who is 98-years-old, spends most of his time at a cottage called Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
A royal source said his move to Windsor on Thursday was "planned" but would not comment any further.
ITV News understands he was flown by helicopter from Norfolk to Windsor.
At 92-years-old the Queen, along with her husband, are in the highest risk group for coronavirus.
It is why her aides also cancelled the traditional Maundy Service on 9 April.
It will prevent the Queen from coming into contact with large crowds and it will also stop large crowds from gathering to see her at a time when the government is asking people to practice social distancing.
On Wednesday, the Queen's face-to-face meeting with the Prime Minister was also rearranged.
Her weekly audience with Boris Johnson took place on the phone instead and future meetings with the Monarch and her Prime Minister are likely to happen by phone or video-link.
There are increasing calls for the Queen to make some kind of address to the nations - which she sometimes does at a time of crisis.
Even though the Queen is not one to rush to a microphone or respond to public demands for a statement, I suspect some sort of statement will be made in reasonably short order.