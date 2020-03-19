Queen says nation is 'up to challenge' of beating coronavirus

The Queen has released a statement to the British public saying she believes the nation is "up to the challenge" of beating coronavirus.

The monarch, who has left London a week early to spend an extended break at Windsor Castle, said the country is entering "a period of concern and uncertainty".

Her statement opens by stating she and her husband, Philip, have arrived at their Berkshire residence: "As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.

"We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them."