Some care homes are running short of food amid coronavirus outbreak

Care homes have asked for priority in food deliveries. Credit: ITV News/PA

Some care homes for the elderly have appealed for government help on Thursday and in emergency talks they asked for priority in food deliveries. Many impacts of coronavirus are highly visible, with gaps on supermarket shelves. Hidden behind the closed doors of some care homes shortages are becoming worrying.

This highlights the very real consequences of younger, fit shoppers stockpiling more than they need. ITV News has spoken to care home owners who have been unable to get basics like bread and milk - others have found supermarkets insensitive to their needs. As grocery chains impose buying limits on shoppers, some care homes have been caught up in the restrictions.

Customers have been stockpiling amid the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: PA

ITV News has learned the sector has asked for a system to ensure care homes receive essential supplies. At present decisions on who gets goods are being left in the hands of commercial companIes such as supermarkets.

Many care homes for the elderly are small operations that do not have sophisticated kitchens or storage. Many are independent and do not have the safety net of a larger company to help them through.

Care homes are also giving staff additional training about the threat posed by Covid-19. Credit: ITV News

Council run homes have central systems, but the small private independent homes lack that. Years of reducing fees mean that they have little slack. In many cases they have relied on supermarket deliveries for years. One care home manager said he is on the brink of writing to relatives alerting them that food shortages may mean they will be asked to help. Many care facilities require a large range of groceries to meet dietary and medical needs.