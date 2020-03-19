Trump calls off June G7 meeting because of coronavirus

President Donald Trump has called off the G7 meeting at Camp David scheduled for June, citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the White House said.

The leaders of seven major industrial nations — the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — will instead convene by video conference, White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

President Trump spoke with G7 leaders on Monday by video conference in a meeting convened by French President Emmanuel Macron.