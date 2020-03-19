Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

UK weather: Cold under cloudy skies but a chance for sunshine this afternoon

A largely dry day for north Wales, the northern Midlands, and northern England with sunny spells.

Feeling cold in the south under cloudy skies with some spells of rain. However, there is a chance for a little sunshine along the south coast later in the afternoon.

A largely dry day for north Wales, the northern Midlands, and northern England with sunny spells. A mixture of sunshine and showers for Northern Ireland and Scotland, with showers turning wintry over the Scottish mountains. Highs of 11-14 Celsius (52-57 F).