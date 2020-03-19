UK weather: Cold under cloudy skies but a chance for sunshine this afternoon

Feeling cold in the south under cloudy skies with some spells of rain. However, there is a chance for a little sunshine along the south coast later in the afternoon.

A largely dry day for north Wales, the northern Midlands, and northern England with sunny spells. A mixture of sunshine and showers for Northern Ireland and Scotland, with showers turning wintry over the Scottish mountains. Highs of 11-14 Celsius (52-57 F).