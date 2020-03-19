Windrush scandal ‘foreseeable and avoidable’ and victims let down by 'systematic operational failings'

The review into the Windrush scandal found the Government was slow to react. Credit: PA

The Windrush scandal was “foreseeable and avoidable” and victims were let down by “systemic operational failings” at the Home Office, according to a report. The Government department demonstrated “institutional ignorance and thoughtlessness” towards the issue of race and the history of the Windrush generation but the actions did not satisfy all of the features of institutional racism, findings from an independent review said. Author Wendy Williams told reporters: “Warning signs from both inside and outside the Home Office were apparent for a number of years, and even when stories began to emerge in 2017 in the media about high-profile injustices, I have concluded that the Home Office was still too slow to react. “I talk about a culture of disbelief and carelessness when dealing with applications.

“This was born out of a conviction that the hostile environment policy would be effective, was effective, and should be pursued at all costs. “I have also talked about a culture of ignorance and thoughtlessness when dealing with matters of race, the Windrush generation, their history and circumstances. “The Windrush generation were let down by systemic operational failings by the Home Office.” The Windrush Lessons Learned Review was commissioned after people with a right to live in the UK were wrongfully detained or deported to the Caribbean. It called for Home Office ministers to admit that serious harm was inflicted on people who are British and to provide an “unqualified apology” to those affected and the wider black African-Caribbean community. Other recommendations include commissioning a full review and evaluation of the hostile environment policy and that the Home Office should establish an overarching strategic race advisory board. Home Secretary Priti Patel told MPs: "We must all look to ourselves, we must all do better at walking in other people's shoes. We must all take responsibility for the failings that led to the unimaginable suffering of this generation. "And let me be clear, Mr Speaker, there is nothing that I can say today which will undo the pain, the suffering and the misery inflicted upon the Windrush generation. "What I can do is say that on behalf of this and successive governments, I am truly sorry for the actions that spanned decades and I'm sorry that people's trust has been betrayed." Ms Williams said the Windrush group had been “trapped by the hostile environment policy net”. She added: “Those without documents were set, some would say, an impossible task.

“Others would say an unreasonably high standard of proof to prove their status. “And when they couldn’t, they were subject to the most appalling injustice and that included the things we have heard; losing jobs, losing homes, losing access to services like healthcare, and in extreme circumstances being removed, being locked up and as we heard in one case, dying.” The report “carefully considered” whether the concept of institutional racism outlined by Sir William Macpherson in the inquiry into the death of Stephen Lawrence was “directly relevant to describe what occurred”. The inquiry found that although the case for institutional racism was supported by a number of factors, the Home Office did not satisfy the definition in full. It said: “I have not found, on the evidence that I have reviewed, that the organisational failings satisfy the Macpherson definition in full.

