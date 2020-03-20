Can my child go to a party or play outdoors during the coronavirus outbreak?

Can my child still play outside during the Covid-19 outbreak? Credit: PA

Perhaps the only positive to Covid-19 is that kids appear to have a lower risk of serious symptoms associated with the disease than adults. That does not mean that they are immune to coronavirus, but children with no underlying health problems have not become seriously ill with the disease (although those with compromised immune systems, heart or lung problems or diabetes may be more at risk). But kids are tiny vessels of infection and could pose a risk to more vulnerable members of society - including their own family. This means children are an integral part of the fight to stem the speed of the virus; one of the key priorities is to slow the spread of coronavirus in order to give protection to those that need it most and to ensure the NHS is not overwhelmed. As socialising unnecessarily increases the chances of people spreading the virus to someone more vulnerable than themselves, it is important children and adult both adhere to social distancing rules. But as schools shut, toddler groups close and social gatherings are cancelled, what can you do to entertain children amid the coronavirus outbreak?

Can my kids play outside? With a degree of common sense, yes. Max Davie, health Officer for Health Improvement for the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) told ITV News that "exercise outdoors is a very good thing" and kids can still go to the park and play with other children but precautions should be taken. "I think the principal is that on the one hand, outdoor exercise is good, it's going to keep everyone healthy and we have to keep the population healthy as well as protected from the virus. "So, exercise outdoors is a very good thing and obviously social contact is a very good thing. Going to the park is fine, playing with other children, particularly if you can do it in a relatively distance way like kicking football around rather than wrestling on the ground seems like a relatively sensible approach."

Can I still hold my kid's party? It is a "definite no" on children's parties, from Dr Davie. While the Government has not put a ban on the number of people who can gather, they have brought in social distancing measures to reduce the social interaction between people. "I think long periods in a confided space with lots of children is probably a very bad idea at this point," Dr Davie confirms.

Can we go for walks as a family? Again, on balance, Dr Davie said this has more positives than negatives. "All of these things are going to be on a continuum," he told ITV News. "Going for a long walk in the woods with just your family that you spend the whole time with anyway is a definite yes. "Because there's no additional exposure to that activity - except potentially to people passing on the path - whereas a children's party - a large number of three-year-olds snotting and crawling and sharing food - is a definite no." Being outdoors is safer from the point of view of virus transmission for several reasons, explains Dr Davie. For example, there are few surfaces where viruses can collect and the air moves more so any droplets which are in the air are likely to leave the area quicker.

Can we still get together as a family Mother's Day? The official advice has been not to gather for family occasions, with the government's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance saying mothers over 70s "shouldn't do" Sunday lunch with their children and grandchildren. Dr Davie reinforces this message, saying "it's a bad idea" especially if it will involve mixing with elderly or vulnerable people. How do I talk to my older children about social distancing? "I think it's very difficult, I think you have to talk to them about whether the proximity they're having with people is necessary," Mr Davie says. Certain situations, such as if the child is still going to school and getting the bus, are unavoidable, but with so many options to stay in touch remotely, and with teenagers particularly tech-savvy, kids can stay in touch with friends easier than every. Dr Davie suggests watch parties, where people tune in to the same show or film at the same time and can chat throughout as the "perfect technology for this situation" allowing kids to stay in touch without putting anyone at risk.