Chancellor compensates workers and becomes the insurer of last resort

The “Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme” is the really big measure here.

The businesses I’ve been speaking to widely see it as an aggressive, well-designed package that will potentially make a big difference.

The government is acting as the insurer of last resort.

Faced with an extraordinary and severe economic shock that is, for want of a better expression, “an act of God”, the state is basically providing compensation payments to workers who would otherwise lose their jobs.

And in doing so it is reducing the financial pressure that on those companies who are up against it.

We are witnessing large chunks of our economy heading into a kind of deep freeze.

Pubs, restaurants, gym, shops, car factories, airlines are shutting down, hopefully, temporarily.