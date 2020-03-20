Coronavirus: Cities see big drop in CO2 and pollution after thousands of citizens self-isolate

The European Space Agency (ESA) says extreme lockdown measures imposed by authorities in China and Italy to curb the spread of coronavirus have reduced levels of air pollution in the atmosphere.

Levels of nitrogen dioxide - released by power plants, factories and cars - plummeted across all major Chinese cities between late-January and February, according to data from the Agency's Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite.

The drop coincided with the nationwide quarantined imposed by Beijing - as well as Lunar New Year, which ESA says usually comes with lower emissions anyway - and levels began to rise again in March as factories and schools gradually began to reopen.

Claus Zehner, the Copernicus Sentinel-5P mission manager, said he "can certainly attribute" a part of the drop to coronavirus.

"We currently see around a 40 percent reduction over Chinese cities, however these are just rough estimates, as weather also has an impact on emissions," he said.

A report by climate website Carbon Brief in February found China's industrial sector suffered a reduction in output of between 15 percent and 40 percent during the lockdown.