UK coronavirus death toll rises to 177

The total now stands at 167 virus-related deaths in England. Credit: PA

The number of people in the UK to have died after testing positive for coronavirus has risen to 177 - the biggest day-on-day rise since the outbreak began. It comes after officials reported 39 more patients had died in England after contracting Covid-19, bringing the total there to 167. A statement from NHS England said all of the patients "had underlying health condition" and were between the ages of 50 and 99-years-old.

A 71-year-old man with underlying health conditions died in Wales after contracting the virus. Credit: ITV Wales

The latest figures come as Wales reported its third death after a patient tested positive for the virus. In Scotland, six people have died after contracting the virus, with Northern Ireland reporting one virus-related death. The first coronavirus-related death in the UK was reported 15 days ago, on 5 March. The number of confirmed cases in the UK has risen too. Northern Ireland reported nine new positive Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 86. Northern Ireland's deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill said: "We know that in reality many more people are suffering from this virus". In Wales, the number of people to have tested positive for the virus jumped by 21 - bringing the total confirmed cases up to 191.

The first UK death from coronavirus was reported on 5 March at the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust. Credit: PA

The latest deaths to be reported in England were treated at hospitals run by the following NHS Trusts:

Queen Elizabeth Hospital Kings Lynn NHS Trust – 2

Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust – 1

South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – 1

Medway NHS Foundation Trust – 1

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust – 2

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust – 1

Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust – 2

Great Western Hospital NHS Trust – 1

Torbay & South Devon NHS Foundation Trust – 2

Royal Gloucester NHS Foundation Trust – 1

Royal United Hospital NHS Foundation Trust – 1

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – 4

Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust – 1

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust – 4

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust – 1

Chelsea and Westminster NHS Foundation Trust – 3

London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust – 1

Kings College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust – 4

St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – 3

University College London Hospitals NHS Trust – 1

Croydon Health Services NHS Trust – 2

The two patients who died at Torbay Hospital in Devon were both in their eighties and had underlying health conditions, the Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust said.

A commuter wears a mask on London's underground network. Credit: PA

