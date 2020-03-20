- ITV Report
UK coronavirus death toll rises to 177
The number of people in the UK to have died after testing positive for coronavirus has risen to 177 - the biggest day-on-day rise since the outbreak began.
It comes after officials reported 39 more patients had died in England after contracting Covid-19, bringing the total there to 167.
A statement from NHS England said all of the patients "had underlying health condition" and were between the ages of 50 and 99-years-old.
The latest figures come as Wales reported its third death after a patient tested positive for the virus.
In Scotland, six people have died after contracting the virus, with Northern Ireland reporting one virus-related death.
The first coronavirus-related death in the UK was reported 15 days ago, on 5 March.
The number of confirmed cases in the UK has risen too.
Northern Ireland reported nine new positive Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 86. Northern Ireland's deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill said: "We know that in reality many more people are suffering from this virus".
In Wales, the number of people to have tested positive for the virus jumped by 21 - bringing the total confirmed cases up to 191.
The latest deaths to be reported in England were treated at hospitals run by the following NHS Trusts:
- Queen Elizabeth Hospital Kings Lynn NHS Trust – 2
- Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust – 1
- South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – 1
- Medway NHS Foundation Trust – 1
- Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust – 2
- Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust – 1
- Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust – 2
- Great Western Hospital NHS Trust – 1
- Torbay & South Devon NHS Foundation Trust – 2
- Royal Gloucester NHS Foundation Trust – 1
- Royal United Hospital NHS Foundation Trust – 1
- Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – 4
- Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust – 1
- Imperial College Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust – 4
- University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust – 1
- Chelsea and Westminster NHS Foundation Trust – 3
- London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust – 1
- Kings College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust – 4
- St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – 3
- University College London Hospitals NHS Trust – 1
- Croydon Health Services NHS Trust – 2
The two patients who died at Torbay Hospital in Devon were both in their eighties and had underlying health conditions, the Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust said.
On Thursday the Isle of Man reported its first confirmed case of the virus, officials said the patient had recently returned from a trip to Spain.
Across the UK 3,269 coronavirus cases had been confirmed as of 9am Wednesday morning.