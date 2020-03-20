Coronavirus: How do we socially distance this weekend?

Art galleries, cafes, pubs and stations are closing as the nation is instructed to observe social distancing. Credit: PA

That Friday feeling is a little flatter this week as the country faces its first weekend since the Government announced strict social distancing rules in response to the coronavirus crisis. With pubs, restaurants, theatres and cinemas closing their doors amid the Covid-19 outbreak, if you are not self-isolating, what can you do to entertain yourself this weekend?

Can I go to the pub or out for a meal? While countries like Italy, France and Spain are in lockdown, the UK - still in the delay phase - has not yet introduced such severe measures, so that while pubs, cafes and restaurants are still open, we are advised against visiting them. This uncertainty has seen empty bar stools and tables at pubs and restaurants across the country, with many shutting their doors as people stay away. Earlier this week, the Government granted permission for pubs and restaurants to operate as takeaways as part of its coronavirus response. That means a Saturday night takeaway is still possible - and ordering it from a restaurant or pub you may have visited over the weekend in different circumstances is a good way of supporting local businesses - and means you can avoid the scrum at the supermarket.

Can I go to the cinema or the theatre? Again, the Government has not officially ordered cinemas or theatres to close, but the social distancing rules are incompatible with sitting in a room at close quarters with other people, forcing many cinemas and theatres to close their doors.

Can I go to parkrun? For the first time in 15 years there will be no parkrun this Saturday, with the closure expected to continue through April at least. The 5km jog/sprint/walk around parks, fields and heaths across the country has become hugely popular and while parkrun acknowledge the benefits of exercise for our health and happiness - especially during such a challenging time - it urged people not to organise their own group gatherings at parkrun venues.

But you can go for a walk Provided you do not have any symptoms or you have not been in contact with someone who has symptoms or has tested positive for Covid-19, you can walk, run or go cycle outdoors, if you stay two metres away from people. The government has been keen to stress from the outset that we should still be exercising for our physical and mental health. If you fall into one of the most vulnerable groups or are self-isolating, try an online exercise or yoga class. If you are pregnant, over 70 or have an underlying health condition, do not have symptoms and want to get some fresh air, you might want to go places when they are quieter, such as early in the morning or in the evening.

Visit your mum on Mother's Day via technology Many families were primed to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday with afternoon teas, lunches and visits planned. But what now? The government is advising we "significantly limit" face-to-face interaction with people who are at an increased risk of severe illness. Earlier this week, the government's chief scientific advisor Patrick Vallance said the over-70s "shouldn't do" Mother’s Day lunch with their children and grandchildren. With all but essential visits to family being discouraged, presenting a bunch of flowers to your mum in person might not be possible, but why not arrange a video call with all the family - maybe even have a virtual meal, tucking into your Sunday lunches at the same time through your screens.

See you friends - remotely Meeting up with friends virtually through platforms such as Google hangouts, Zoom, Skype, FaceTime and WhatsApp has become the new going out. Netflix Hangout even enables you link up with friends while you watch films or TV shows simultaneously for a virtual movie night together.

Can I take trip out of town? All but the most essential travel is being advised against - and you may find it hard to get anywhere as train companies are rapidly cutting back on services as demand plummets. For those in towns and cities - again who do not have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who does - you can go to your local park if you adhere to the social distancing two metre rule. Be particularly respectful of older people's space.

Pray virtually The Church of England and Church of Scotland have now both banned mass worship, and Catholic churches are taking a similar approach to encourage people to maintain social distance to slow the spread of Covid-19. Instead churches are preparing to deliver services online. The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will broadcast a service on BBC local radio this Sunday, and other denominations are making similar plans. Not all church services will be streamed, but those that are are proving very popular. St Martin-In-The-Fields church in London had over 1,000 tuning in - far more than their usual congregation.

Can I go to the gym? Gymbox chain announced on Wednesday that "with a heavy heart" they must close their doors. Many gyms do remain open but have introduced social distancing measures - such as closing alternate machines to keep people further apart. Better Gyms said they are "taking all necessary steps" to protect their customers against the risk of coronavirus and have increased cleaning regimes, provided anti-bacterial cleaning sprays and hand sanitiser gel. Check before you go to your gym and observe any new regulations or instructions from staff.