Coronavirus: London pubs, gyms, restaurants and cinemas expected to close in bid to beat Covid-19

The government is expected to announce the closures as it ramps up measures against coronavirus. Credit: PA

All pubs, restaurants, cinemas and gyms across London could be closed, as the Government ramps up its efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to impose the measures at a meeting of officials on Friday afternoon, according to reports. Shops, however, are likely to be able to remain open for the time being. It comes after the PM said the Government would not "rule out" taking "further and faster measures" than the social distancing instructions already outlined. London has so far been more severely affected by the virus than other parts of the UK, yet there has been concern many people have continued to socialise in pubs and attend gyms around the city.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Tom Stainer, chief executive of consumer group Campaign for Real Ale (Camra), said: "If pubs across London close to stop people gathering, it is important that the Government makes clear what services they can still offer, such as allowing people to take away food and drink. He added: "The Government also needs to reassure those who work in pubs what measures will be put in place to secure their jobs and businesses."

Some pubs have already closed their doors as people were advised to avoid them. Credit: PA

"Camra, along with the rest of the industry, will continue to push for a wider package of support." Camra has set up a central register to let people know what pubs are offering during the crisis, and is working with a crowdfunding initiative to support small businesses.

Coronavirus: Everything you need to know

Wetherspoons boss, Tim Martin, a former heavy smoker who has had two major operaitons, said he would like to keep his venues open and is willing to take his chances with the disease. "Our main desire is that pubs should remain open, rather in the way that Parliament has remained open," he said. "You'd be aghast if every MP was sitting next to every other MP, but it's right that it should stay open on a sensible basis." He added: "Closure is much more draconian, and we don't think that it brings health benefits, and it certainly doesn't bring economic benefits," .

PM Johnson with Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin, at one of his pubs in July 2019. Credit: PA