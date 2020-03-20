Coronavirus: Nothing is getting better as deaths soar above 10,000
Nothing is getting better anywhere in Europe.
Sorry to break this, but terrible milestones are being passed almost every day now.
There are more than 10,000 dead worldwide, in Spain the death toll is moving above 1,000.
One day we might start reporting some good news again, but you may have to wait a while.
Italy has had another day of horrible statistics. The worst yet.
There are 627 more dead, and just shy of six thousand more infected, despite the near total lockdown.
In the northern region of Lombardy alone, 380 have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,550. A quarter of all deaths worldwide in just one region of Italy.
Horrific.
The only bit of good news is that in the northern town of Vo, near Padua - perhaps the first Coronavirus ‘hotspot’ in Italy - they have been testing and isolating and then retesting and retesting every one of the 3,300 inhabitants.
The result is no new infections. There may be a lesson there.
Spain is becoming the new Italy with, passing the 1,000 barrier with 169 deaths since yesterday. One third of those are in Italy.
Belgium has continued the European trend, closing its borders to all but essential travel of 3pm today.
Greece having already closed its external borders is strictly limiting travel to the islands to those who live there.
France has restricted all non-essential train travel around Paris. The city of Nice is now enforcing an 8pm curfew.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has tested negative for the coronavirus.
She has been in contact with chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who yesterday tested positive.
UK negotiator David Frost is currently self-isolating after showing symptoms.