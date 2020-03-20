Coronavirus: Nothing is getting better as deaths soar above 10,000

Disinfecting in Spain as bodies are taken away in Italy. Credit: AP

Nothing is getting better anywhere in Europe. Sorry to break this, but terrible milestones are being passed almost every day now. There are more than 10,000 dead worldwide, in Spain the death toll is moving above 1,000. One day we might start reporting some good news again, but you may have to wait a while.

Italy has had another day of horrible statistics. The worst yet. There are 627 more dead, and just shy of six thousand more infected, despite the near total lockdown. In the northern region of Lombardy alone, 380 have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,550. A quarter of all deaths worldwide in just one region of Italy. Horrific. The only bit of good news is that in the northern town of Vo, near Padua - perhaps the first Coronavirus ‘hotspot’ in Italy - they have been testing and isolating and then retesting and retesting every one of the 3,300 inhabitants. The result is no new infections. There may be a lesson there.

People in Spain have been told to stay home amid the virus. Credit: AP