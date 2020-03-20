Coronavirus-related scams surge as fraudsters exploit pandemic concerns

A growing trend of Coronavirus-related fraud has seen reports of scams increase by 400% within the space of a month, City of London Police has warned.

The force said there had been 105 reports to Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime, with total losses reaching nearly £970,000.

The first Covid-19 related scam report was made on February 9, with an additional 20 reports being received that month.

Between March 1-13, a further 46 reports to Action Fraud came in – while 38 reports arrived in the four days from March 14-18.

The majority of cases flagged to authorities related to online shopping scams where people ordered protective face masks, hand sanitiser and other products that were never delivered.

City of London Police said there had also been more than 200 reports of coronavirus-themed phishing emails.

These try to trick people into opening malicious attachments on emails that can allow fraudsters access to sensitive personal information, such as passwords, email logins and banking details.

Examples of fraudsters’ tactics include an email from a supposed research group mimicking the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

The message claims to provide a list of local infections, but for victims to access it they must click of a credential-stealing link or make a payment to a e-currency Bitcoin account.

Another phishing email containing articles on the Covid-19 outbreak, includes a link to a fake company website where people are encouraged to sign up for a daily newsletter for more information.

Fraudsters are also sending investment and trading advice in an attempt to convince readers to take advantage of the coronavirus economic impact.

An imitation HMRC email is also being circulated offering tax relief and directing victims to a fake website to harvest their financial details.