Covid-19: Government under fire after key worker list delayed

The Government has been criticised after it delayed releasing a list of essential workers whose children will continue to be cared for at school amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The “key workers” list was expected to be published on Thursday, with those included anticipated to be NHS staff, police and supermarket delivery drivers. But on Thursday evening, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaking on BBC Question Time, confirmed that the list would not be published until Friday – when most schools will shut their gates until further notice.

The Early Years Alliance acknowledged it comes during “incredibly challenging times”, but said that a delay in establishing who would be able to access childcare from Monday would make an “already difficult task near-impossible”. Chief executive Neil Leitch said: “Providers need to know how many children may be accessing places at their settings to be able to make any kind of plan to continue delivering childcare next week. “This means not only a clear, official definition of ‘key workers’ but also confirmation on whether both parents need to meet this definition or just one. Saying there could be “no more delays”, he added: “The Government has long warned that school and childcare closures could form part of their coronavirus action plans, so we are baffled as to why it is not better prepared for this situation.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA