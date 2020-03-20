Gyms freeze payments and move workouts online after coronavirus closures

Gyms across the country will close to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Credit: PA

Gym chains are promising to freeze membership payments and deliver workouts online as centres across the country are forced to close to stop the spread of coronavirus. Under the new measures announced by the Prime Minister, gyms – alongside pubs, restaurants and other businesses – are expected to shut their doors to customers from Friday night. Boris Johnson said the country-wide closures will be reviewed on a monthly basis. Following the announcement, gym companies posted messages on their websites committing to pause members’ payment obligations. PureGym, one of the UK’s largest operators with 230 premises, told its more than a million members they will not have to pay while gyms are closed.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Coronavirus: Everything you need to know

A message on its website said next week it would be launching “PureGym Home”, bringing workouts, on-demand classes, and ideas for nutrition and well-being, through its app. When gyms reopen, customers’ first payments will be credited by any outstanding amount from their current monthly subscription, the company said. Virgin Active also told customers it was automatically freezing membership payments. Accounts will be credited with any frozen fees already paid as well as any pro-rata memberships fees paid for the period between March 21 and 31. The company plans to use social media and its website to deliver health advice and home workouts. Managing director Ashley Aylmer said: “We encourage all of our members to stay fit and healthy during these uncertain times.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.