Man faces jail or fine for 'breaching coronavirus self-isolation rules' on the Isle of Man

A man could face jail or a large fine after being arrested on the Isle of Man for failing to follow its coronavirus self-isolation rules.

The detention of the man, reportedly aged 26, came after the Crown dependency’s Government announced earlier this week that everyone arriving on the island must self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said anyone breaching the quarantine regulations could face a fine up to £10,000 or three months in jail.

On Friday, the Isle of Man Constabulary’s Central Neighbourhood policing team said: "We currently have one male in police custody for failing to adhere to the new legislation requiring him to self isolate."