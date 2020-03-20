North Korea ‘fires short-range ballistic missiles into the sea’

North Korea has fired two presumed short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, South Korea’s military said.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles were fired from inland in western North Korea and flew cross-country before landing in water off the country’s eastern coast.

It was the third round of launches the North has conducted this month after leader Kim Jong Un entered the new year vowing to bolster his nuclear deterrent in the face of “gangster-like” US sanctions and pressure.

Nuclear talks have stalled since the collapse of the second summit between Mr Kim and US President Donald Trump in early 2019, when the Americans rejected North Korean demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.