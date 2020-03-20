- ITV Report
-
Coronavirus: 'Critical incident' declared at Northwick Park Hospital in London after running out of intensive care beds
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner
A "critical incident" was declared at a major London hospital after running out of intensive care beds because of a surge in coronavirus cases.
In a message to staff, the Northwick Hospital in Harrow said it had no critical care capacity left on Thursday evening and had contacted neighbouring hospitals about transferring patients who need critical care.
The message, seen by ITV News, said: "I am writing to let you know that we have this evening declared a ‘critical incident’ in relation to our critical care capacity at Northwick Park Hospital."
"This is due to an increasing number of patients with Covid-19. This means that we currently do not have enough space for patients requiring critical care," it added.
The scale of the infection in the capital is weeks ahead of the rest of the country.
A spokesperson for London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust said:"We can confirm that our Critical Incident status has been stood down."
They added: "Critical care capacity for patients with coronavirus is being organised on a cross-London basis so that hospitals and organisations work together to deliver the best possible care for patients and that is what has happened in this case.
“This kind of coordinated, flexible response is one of the NHS’s strengths but with staff pulling out all the stops they need the public to play their part too, by following the expert guidance on washing your hands, staying at home and using health services responsibly.”
Six people have died of coronavirus at Northwick Park Hospital, which is run by the London North West University Healthcare Trust.
It follows as the number of people in England who have died after testing positive for coronavirus has risen by 39.
The latest figures from NHS England brings the total number of confirmed reported virus-related deaths in England to 167.
Globally, more than 10,000 people are said to have now died - in the latest figures on the Covid-19 outbreak according to Johns Hopkins University.
