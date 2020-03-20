Coronavirus: 'Critical incident' declared at Northwick Park Hospital in London after running out of intensive care beds

A "critical incident" was declared at a major London hospital after running out of intensive care beds because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

In a message to staff, the Northwick Hospital in Harrow said it had no critical care capacity left on Thursday evening and had contacted neighbouring hospitals about transferring patients who need critical care.

The message, seen by ITV News, said: "I am writing to let you know that we have this evening declared a ‘critical incident’ in relation to our critical care capacity at Northwick Park Hospital."

"This is due to an increasing number of patients with Covid-19. This means that we currently do not have enough space for patients requiring critical care," it added.

The scale of the infection in the capital is weeks ahead of the rest of the country.