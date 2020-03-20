The free lessons and activities being offered to schoolchildren amid coronavirus outbreak

Schools, teachers and personal trainers have offered to help children during unprecedented times amid the coronavirus outbreak as schools shut for the vast majority of youngsters.

Body coach Joe Wicks has announced he will be running daily live P.E lessons on YouTube in a bid to help out parents.

Posting a video on Instagram, Wicks told his followers: "Starting Monday, every single day from Monday to Friday I’m going to do a live workout called PE with Joe on my Youtube Channel, TheBodyCoachTV."

He added: "It’s a workout specifically designed for kids because when the schools are closed there is no PE. Don’t worry, I’ve got you – I’m going to take this over."