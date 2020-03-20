Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

The free lessons and activities being offered to schoolchildren amid coronavirus outbreak

Many have offered to help children during unprecedented times. Credit: PA

Schools, teachers and personal trainers have offered to help children during unprecedented times amid the coronavirus outbreak as schools shut for the vast majority of youngsters.

Body coach Joe Wicks has announced he will be running daily live P.E lessons on YouTube in a bid to help out parents.

Posting a video on Instagram, Wicks told his followers: "Starting Monday, every single day from Monday to Friday I’m going to do a live workout called PE with Joe on my Youtube Channel, TheBodyCoachTV."

He added: "It’s a workout specifically designed for kids because when the schools are closed there is no PE. Don’t worry, I’ve got you – I’m going to take this over."

I produce so much free fitness content online and I never ask for anything in return but today I need your help 🙏🏼 I need your support to help spread this online so as many parents as possible know that this is an option for them to use next week. I am holding LIVE PE lessons at 9am Monday to Friday on my YouTube channel for children of all ages. All I need is for you to screen shot this and post it on your wall, story, Twitter, facebook, whatsapp, linked in and anywhere else. Parents are going to be under pressure next week and for 30 minutes a day I can take over and inspire and energise the kids to get active, bounce around and have fun. You can even join in with the kids. Please share away. This is going to help millions of children and parents feel happier for 30 minutes and beyond everyday ☺️❤️ #PEwithJoe

Wicks said the sessions will help get children moving and feeling more energised, positive and optimistic during this uncertain time amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We’re going to be doing loads of basic exercises, you don’t need a lot of room," he said before asking people to share the video.

"This is happening, I am going to be the nation’s PE teacher."

It comes as the list of parents who are deemed key workers in the fight against coronavirus is so extensive that schools may struggle to cope with the volume of children still attending school, leaders have warned.

Frontline NHS and social care staff, people involved in food production and delivery, utility workers, police, transport workers, journalists, teachers and many more have been classed as "essential" in the fight against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, several teachers have created accounts posting videos for parents and children to watch while homeschooling.

Blair, who's a primary teacher in Scotland, has shared videos on social media focusing on maths, art and science.

There are many outlets also offering free virtual cooking classes.

For instance, the Salem-Keizer Education Foundation said on social media it's offering free classes with a materials list and recipe for children aged six to 14 years.

The Cambridge Assessment International Education has also offered on Facebook to hand out learning materials and free usage of their online materials.

They said they have free high-quality videos, lesson plans and teaching materials available for schools and learners free of charge.

Pediatric occupational therapist Lexi has also offered her assistance for anyone homeschooling or digitally educating children.

