The Royal Rota: Our royal team on the Queen's coronavirus message and cancelled royal plans

In this week's episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss how the royals have responded to the coronavirus outbreak and what they have planned in the coming months.

Prince Charles and Camilla were forced to postpone their royal tour while the Queen has moved to Windsor Castle with Prince Philip.

Princess Beatrice also cancelled her wedding reception in Buckingham Palace but will she and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi still be able to tie the knot?

Chris and Lizzie also cover the powerful message Prince William shared with the National Emergencies Trust urging Britain to come together.

