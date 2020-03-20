Pubs, eateries and gyms across UK told to close amid outbreak, but workers' wages covered

All pubs, cafes, bars, restaurants and gyms across the UK are being told to close from Friday night in the fight against coronavirus but the Government will pick up "most of" workers' wages. In a daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, Boris Johnson said the Government is also asking nightclubs, theatres, and leisure centres to close - and not reopen on Saturday. Following the strengthened measures, the Chancellor said the Government would, for "the first time of our history [...] step in and help pay people's wages." Rishi Sunak announced grants will cover 80 per cent of the salary of "retained workers up to a total of £2,500 a month".

Mr Sunak added: "I have a responsibility to make sure that we protect, as far as possible, people's jobs and incomes. "Employers will be able to contact HMRC for a grant to cover most of the wages of people who are not working but are furloughed and kept on payroll rather than being laid off." Announcing the closure of a number of services across the UK, Boris Johnson said: "We are collectively telling cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants to close tonight as soon as they reasonably can and not to open tomorrow."

The Prime Minister said the measure was needed to 'push down' the curve of transmission. Credit: PA

The Prime Minister said: The speed of our eventual recovery depends entirely on our collective ability to get on top of the virus now and that means we have to take the next steps on scientific advice. "We need now to push down further on that curve of transmission between us." The measures stopped short of limiting transport and the movement of people around the country. Mr Johnson said that the Government does not want to immobilise major transport networks.

Answering a question on the issue of transport, the Prime Minister said: "Transport is fundamental to our ability to deliver vital public services. "I was pretty clear that we don’t want, for instance, to immobilise the Tube or our major transport networks." "It’s just too important for the delivery of crucial public services."

The Prime Minister said those services affected would still be able to provide take away. The move comes as the death toll from coronavirus in the UK rose to 177 on Thursday - the biggest day-on-day increase since the outbreak began. Announcing the latest measures, Mr Johnson said the Government would be continually assessing the situation around the requested closures "to see if we can relax any of these measures".

The Westminster Arms pub in London closes its doors to customers. Credit: PA

JD Wetherspoon - which had said earlier this week that it wanted to keep its pubs open - will comply with the Prime Minister's announcement a spokesperson said. The chain said it would close all its pubs on Friday night. The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) welcomed the move, chairman Nik Antona said: "Whilst the pubs industry will be devastated by the decision to force closure, it is exactly the type of decisive leadership that has been called for this week as many pubs hung in limbo." The group added, however, that it was "concerned" by the lack of guidance for "the British independent brewing industry". Camra said the industry "needs to be protected and supported if they are to continue to contribute so much to their local and the national economies."

Customers in a pub in Westminster in London watch the television as Boris Johnson orders pubs and restaurants across the country to close tonight Credit: PA

The Prime Minister also reminded the public they are "not invincible" and asked individuals to resist the temptation "to go out tonight". He added: "You can still be a carrier of the disease and pass it on." It comes after the Government's top scientific advisors warned young people not to be complacent over the outbreak - urging the public to keep up social distancing measures to protect themselves. Deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries added the Government was not saying "don’t go outside". She said: "We are saying, if you are going to go outside, go in a way that reduces your social contact".

London's underground transport network is running a reduced service amid the outbreak. Credit: PA

The move was welcomed by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan who said he agreed with the decision to shut pubs, restaurants and other public spaces. He tweeted: "I want to make a direct appeal to everyone: Act immediately on the expert advice. If you ignore this, people will die as a result." The capital is ahead of the rest of the UK in transmission curve for the virus.